Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Oath-Taking Live Updates: Tarique Rahman and his cabinet ministers take the oath of office, becoming the first elected representatives since a deadly 2024 uprising. Rahman becomes the first male to hold the top post in the country of 170 million people in 35 years. The new members of the Bangladeshi Parliament, meanwhile, were sworn in on Tuesday morning by the Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin.

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls. The BNP, unlike Jamaat, has meanwhile declined to take a second oath as members of the “Constitution Reform Commission” to endorse the much drummed up “July Charter” referendum staged along with the general election, with the party saying, "No provision of the council is yet to be incorporated in the Constitution."

Around 1,200 dignitaries from Bangladesh and abroad are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government, scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 4:00 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reached Dhaka to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He was received by Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (Bilateral), Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.