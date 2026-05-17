UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram : A decade after losing power, the UDF is set to form the next government in Kerala on Monday, with Congress leader V D Satheesan taking over as the chief minister.

Along with Satheesan, the full Cabinet comprising 20 ministers is also to be sworn in at an event to be held at Central Stadium here.

Preparations are moving at a fast pace at the Central Stadium, where a massive stage is being set up for the oath-taking ceremony.

Workers are putting up temporary rain shelters and setting up seating for thousands of party workers, national political figures, and local dignitaries.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the high-profile event on Monday morning.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters expected to arrive in the city.

The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is being credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.

Since the AICC announced Satheesan as the next chief minister, he has been holding a series of meetings with alliance partners to finalise a fresh Cabinet.

Supporters say the mandate reflects a strong public desire for change, particularly among youth and welfare-dependent communities who felt left behind during the previous administration's second term.

Congress sources said invitations have been extended to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled and neighbouring states to attend the event.

Senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, are also expected to be present.

All 140 MLAs are also invited to the event.

All eyes are on whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will attend the function.

Congress sources said he has already been invited, and a confirmation on his participation is expected on Sunday.

The results of the elections to the 140-member Assembly held on April 9 were declared on May 4, with the Congress-led UDF winning 102 seats, the LDF 35, and the BJP 3.

It took 11 days for the AICC to announce the Chief Minister-designate, with Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the race for the post.

Ending the uncertainty, the AICC on May 14 named Satheesan for the top post and he was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

After the announcement, the process of finalising the Council of Ministers gathered pace.

On Thursday night, Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a letter of support from 102 MLAs staking claim to form the government.

Later, the Governor invited him to form the government.

For the last two days, the UDF leaders held discussions in Thiruvananthapuram to finalise the Cabinet and portfolio allocation.

On Saturday, Congress leaders held separate meetings with alliance partners, including the IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Jacob), RSP, CMP and Independent MLA Mani C Kappen.

The final list of ministers is expected to be released on Sunday afternoon, after which Satheesan will submit it to the Governor in the evening.

Following the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, the ministers will attend a reception at Lok Bhavan, after which the Cabinet will hold its first meeting and recommend the Governor to convene the Assembly.

The MLAs are scheduled to take oath on May 21, followed by the election of the Assembly Speaker on May 22.

According to government sources, the Governor's policy address is scheduled for May 29, and the state budget is likely to be presented by June 5.