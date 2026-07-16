UK urges FIFA to investigate Argentina over Falklands banner at World Cup

London : The British government on Thursday urged FIFA to investigate Argentina's team after players posed with a banner claiming sovereignty over the contested Falkland Islands.

Argentina beat England 2-1 in a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday in Atlanta.

During post-match celebrations, Argentine players held a banner handed over by fans in the stands, reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" - "The Malvinas are Argentine." Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina's then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain.

U.K. Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the players' behavior was "entirely inappropriate. I expect FIFA to do its investigation thoroughly." FIFA can prosecute Argentina's players and soccer federation because its disciplinary code prohibits at stadiums any "message that is not appropriate for a sports event" including those of "a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature." The FIFA fines for political messaging are $5,000 to $20,000.

FIFA was approached for comment Thursday.

A FIFA disciplinary case under previous leadership banned a South Korea player for two 2014 World Cup qualifying games because he held up a similar banner about a territorial claim against Japan at the 2012 London Olympics. Park Jong-woo took a fan banner with the slogan "Dokdo is our territory" after South Korea beat Japan in the men's bronze medal game.

On Wednesday, Argentina player Lisandro Martinez said displaying the banner "really stirred up deep emotions." "I can picture a Malvinas veteran seeing that and weeping," said Martinez, who has played in England for the past four years with Manchester United. "I don't know if there might be sanctions or not, but what they did was display that banner and assert that the islands belong to us."

Argentina-England soccer rivalry

The sporting rivalry between the two countries is heightened by political tensions over the South Atlantic archipelago. It is a British overseas territory with a population of around 3,500 people located about 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from the U.K. and 300 miles (480 kilometers) from Argentina.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

The war in 1982 killed 649 Argentine troops, 255 British service personnel and three islanders.

That conflict ended during the 1982 World Cup in Spain where Argentina, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all played. British television networks declined to broadcast Argentina playing in the tournament's opening game, when the defending champion lost to Belgium.

"Sadly, it is a sad part of our history," Argentina player Leandro Paredes said in Atlanta about the banner, "for everyone involved in that chapter of, I repeat, our history. And it hurts. We knew we were playing for them, too."

Politics in soccer

British government minister Kyle told the BBC "politics needs to be separate from football."

"In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football," he said. "That is now a matter for FIFA." FIFA's statutory political neutrality has been questioned at this World Cup after its president, Gianni Infantino, and disciplinary process - which could now judge Argentina - seemed to cave to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump in allowing United States forward Folarin Balogun to play Belgium in the round of 16.

Balogun was shown a red card in the previous round and FIFA disciplinary rules mandated he should be banned from his team's next game. FIFA deferred that suspension for one year of probation, provoking an all-time controversy in modern World Cup history. Belgium beat the U.S. 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Infantino is expected to sit with Trump and Argentina President Javier Milei, who are political allies, at the World Cup final Sunday. Argentina plays Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Previous cases

Argentina players showed the same "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" slogan at a warmup game in June 2014 in Buenos Aires for the World Cup that started days later in Brazil.

FIFA's disciplinary panel ruling in that case was published after the tournament finished and fined the Argentina federation 30,000 Swiss francs ($37,000).

In the 2012 London Olympics case, FIFA's ruling said the conduct of the South Korea player "cannot be tolerated." At the 2022 World Cup, FIFA fined the Serbia federation 20,000 Swiss francs ($24,800) for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil.

It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of Kosovo, which has been an independent state since 2008, and the slogan "No Surrender."