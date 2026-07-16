Defending champion Argentina reaches World Cup final by beating England 2-1

ATLANTA: Defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a breathtaking 2-1 comeback victory over England in a thrilling semi-final clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two late goals shattered English hearts, sealing La Albiceleste’s seventh World Cup final appearance and ending England's hopes of ending their 60-year trophy drought.

Following a tense, goalless first half where both sides traded tactical blows, it was England who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Morgan Rogers delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, allowing Anthony Gordon to fire past Emiliano Martinez. For much of the second half, Thomas Tuchel's side looked destined for the final, protected by a resilient defensive display and spectacular saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, the reigning champions proved why they are football royalty with a stunning late rescue act. In the 85th minute, Lionel Messi found Enzo Fernandez outside the box, and the midfielder unleashed a sensational long-range screamer into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

The ultimate heartbreak for the Three Lions came in stoppage time (90+2'). Lionel Messi, orchestrating the attack once again, floated a sublime cross into the penalty area for super-sub Lautaro Martinez. The striker rose beautifully to power a header past Pickford, completing a dramatic seven-minute turnaround.

With this victory, Argentina advances to Sunday's blockbuster final at the MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, where they will face Spain, who defeated France in the first semi-final. England will now face France in the third-place play-off on Saturday.