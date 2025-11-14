Victory of good governance, spirit of public welfare: PM Modi on NDA's Bihar win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the NDA's landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections as a victory of good governance, development and the spirit of public welfare and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also congratulated the BJP's alliance partners -- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV supremo Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections," Modi said.

The prime minister said the resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.

The NDA comprising BJP, JD(U) and other parties were on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections by taking the lead in 204 seats in the 243-member House.

The opposition grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties could manage to take the lead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than what it had bagged in the 2020 elections.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said.