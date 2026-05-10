Vijay sworn in as TN CM; TVK chief's core team finds place in cabinet

Chennai : C Joseph Vijay was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday in a colourful ceremony attended by top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ushering in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in the southern state in 60 years.

His cabinet was a mix of young and experienced, with the TVK chief's core team finding place in the maiden ministry of the 51 year-old actor-turned-politician.

In his first address, Vijay said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him. He said he will not deceive people with false promises.

Vijay's parents-- S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, top actor Trisha and a whole lot of invitees attended the ceremony at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

His first signatures on government files were to provide 200 units free electricity for domestic consumers, creating a special force for women's safety.

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine of his cabinet members, who included Dravidian veteran K A Sengottaiyan and young faces Dr TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

Amid continuous "whistling" by TVK cadres, Vijay took oath as the chief minister in the name of God and the ministers too took the oath in the name of God unlike most in the outgoing DMK regime.

TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, R Nirmal Kumar, KG Arunraj and Sengottaiyan-- all considered members of Vijay's inner team, took oath as ministers.

In a departure from his trademark white shirt and beige/khaki trousers, Vijay on Sunday was decked for the occasion. He was clad in a crisp white shirt, dark pants and topped them with a blazer. With most of his cabinet colleagues also wearing shirts and trousers, the dress code of the TVK cabinet also seemed to be a departure from the usual, as white dhoti and white shirt has been the norm largely for men in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay's parent were visibly overjoyed and emotional in witnessing their son scale a political peak in his maiden elections, which he won two years after floating the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The Sunday swearing-in ushered in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland in about 60 years, and came amidst a euphoric atmosphere with Viay fans and supporters relishing the occasion.

Vijay wrapped up the hour-long event by clicking a selfie with those on the stage, including Rahul Gandhi and his cabinet colleagues.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium transformed into a sea of excitement as thousands gathered to witness the historic transofrmation of their 'Thalapathy' (Commander) into 'Muthalamaichar,' the CM.