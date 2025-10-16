Zero tolerance against criminals operating from foreign lands, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a ruthless approach must be adopted towards economic offenders, cyber criminals, those involved in terror activities and all other fugitives to ensure they are brought before the Indian justice system.

Addressing a conference on 'Extradition of Fugitives - Challenges and Strategies', organised by the CBI here, Shah also said that a zero tolerance approach must be adopted not only against against corruption, crime and terrorism, but also against those criminals who are operating from outside India.

Efforts must be made to bring all fugitives within the ambit of the law and to establish a definite mechanism for this, he said.

"Whether they are economic offenders, cyber criminals, those involved in terrorist activities or part of organised crime networks, a ruthless approach must be adopted against every fugitive to ensure they are brought before the Indian justice system. The time has come for this," he said.

The home minister asserted that the Narendra Modi government has undertaken foolproof measures to ensure that no offender escapes the grip of law.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a strong India is moving forward to ensure not only security of its borders but also strengthening rule of law," he said.

Shah said no matter how swift the tactics of crime and criminals, the reach of justice must be even swifter.

He also asked all states to set up at least one prison cell of international standards in their respective state to counter plea of poor standards of jails given by fugitives in foreign courts.