Actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56

Kochi : National Award-winning Malayalam actor and comedian Salim Kumar passes away at 56.

The actor experienced health issues and was rushed to the hospital in the morning, officials said.

The cause of death was a cardiac arrest. He had been placed on a ventilator after his health condition deteriorated. The funeral will take place on Sunday evening on his residential premises.

Kumar, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago.

Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Kumar began his film career in 1997 and is known for portraying a wide range of comedy and character roles in Malayalam cinema.

He has won the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions.