Japan PM Sanae Takaichi To Visit India From July 1 to 3 For Annual Summit

New Delhi:Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake a three-day visit to India next week to explore ways to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas, including trade, investment and defence.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takaichi will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

It would be the first official visit of PM Takaichi to India.

This visit follows PM Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan annual summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global partnership, the MEA said in a statement.

The visit is expected to further consolidate the longstanding partnership between India and Japan, with discussions likely to focus on strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies, clean energy, critical minerals, connectivity projects and regional security. The two leaders are also expected to review the progress of ongoing bilateral initiatives and explore new avenues for collaboration under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.