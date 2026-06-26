Kerala ministers call for united fight against narcotics on anti-drug day

Thiruvananthapuram : Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Excise Minister M Liju on Friday called upon people to join the fight against narcotics and build a drug-free society on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In a Facebook post, Chennithala said every individual has the right to decide who and what should be part of their lives and urged people not to allow anything harmful to enter them.

"Let us resolve today to keep the menace of drugs outside our doorstep. On this International Day Against Drug Abuse, let us pledge ourselves to a safer tomorrow free from drugs," he said.

The home minister appealed to people to embrace a drug-free life and ensure that nothing harmful to the body or mind finds a place in their lives.

He also urged the public to raise their voices against drug abuse, saying that no one can defeat those who are determined not to give up.

Chennithala assured that the government would stand with the people in the fight against the drug menace.

In a separate social media post, Excise Minister Liju said the path of drug abuse ultimately leads to self-destruction and urged people to choose life over addiction.

"The journey through the path of drugs is the path to self-destruction. We need smiling faces, unbroken dreams and brighter tomorrows. Let us not fall into the trap of drugs and instead cherish the beauty of life," he said.

The minister also called upon people to extend care and support to those around them and reaffirm their commitment to building a drug-free Kerala.

Liju reiterated the state's commitment to combating narcotics and urged the public to actively support efforts to eradicate the menace.

As part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, various events are organised by the police and the Excise department across Kerala.

Kerala Police have launched Operation Toofan, which led to the arrest of over 3,000 people and seizure of large quantities of narcotic substances across the state.