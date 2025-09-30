'All services rendered by Airport Authority of India taxable': SC upholds service tax demand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said all kinds of services rendered by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in any airport are taxable and liable to service tax as it dismissed the appeal of the airport regulator against the service tax liability between 2003 and 2007.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale upheld the March 1, 2017 order of Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) that approved the service tax demand from the AAI on services, including export cargo, it provides.

The AAI in discharge of its duties, handles cargo on airports including export cargo which involves a number of activities like unloading, carting, X-ray, export packing, etc.

These services are rendered from the time the cargo is accepted for shipment till it is placed on the aircraft.

The AAI contended that the service tax demand was raised for services, including handling of export cargo which was excluded under Sub section (23) of Section 65 of the Finance Act, 1994.