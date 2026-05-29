SC directs HCs to pronounce judgement within 3 months of reserving order

New Delhi : Observing that delay causes irreparable loss to litigants, the Supreme Court on Friday directed high courts to pronounce judgements within three months from the date of reserving order, with faster decisions in cases of personal liberty.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi issued a slew of directions on a plea alleging delay in uploading of a high court judgment.

The bench said orders in bail applications should be pronounced the same day, and if they are reserved, they must be pronounced and uploaded the next day.

The top court said that order of bail or sentence suspension should be communicated to the jail authorities as soon as it is pronounced and the undertrial/convict should be released preferably the same day or at most the next day.

The apex court exercising its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution said if only the operative portion of judgment is pronounced, the reasoned verdict must be uploaded within 15 days.

The top court directed that if judgment is not pronounced within four months of reserving order, then parties can approach the Chief Justice of the high court to assign the matter to another bench.

The bench further said when a reasoned judgment is pronounced in open court, then the verdict must be uploaded on the website within 24 hrs.

The top court clarified that directions passed by it do not intend to cast aspersions on any particular judge or a high court judgement.