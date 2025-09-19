Anthithottam Continues Winning Hearts Across India

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayalam stage drama Anthithottam – The Final Act, presented by Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam, continues its successful India tour, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.

The Thiruvananthapuram premiere, staged at Soorya Naataka Kalari, drew a full house and concluded to a standing ovation. The performance, written by Anil Rohit and directed by Sreekanth Menon, was hailed by leading Malayalam dailies including Mathrubhumi, and Kerala Kaumudi for its powerful narrative and compelling performances.

With word of mouth and critical acclaim fueling interest, tickets for the upcoming shows in Bengaluru and Chennai this weekend have already sold out.



At the Thiruvananthapuram event, the Anthithottam team was felicitated by the Soorya group in recognition of their artistic contribution. On the occasion, Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam honoured eminent cultural personalities—Shri Soorya Krishnamoorthy, Shaji Philip, Professor Aliyar, and theatre director Vinod Kumar—for their longstanding service to the arts and culture.

The India tour of Anthithottam marks a milestone in Singapore’s Malayalee cultural journey, bringing together artistes from Singapore and India to celebrate theatre as a bridge across borders.