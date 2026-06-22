Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty in 9th minute

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Lionel Messi returns to action with Argentina once again in the World Cup, 5 days after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in a match where the little magician scored a hattrick. They will now face a David Alaba-led Austria at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a win almost guaranteeing them a place in the Round of 32.

All eyes will obviously be on Messi, who shattered records with his first ever hattrick in a World Cup vs Algeria. In the match vs Austria, if he gets on the score-sheet, he will eclipse Germany’s Miroslav Klose’s 16 goals to become the highest ever goal-scorer in the World Cup.

As for Austria, they started the tournament netting 3 goals as well against Jordan. With a team filled with decent talents like Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Danso and Marko Arnautovic, they are likely to pose a tougher challenge for Argentina unlike the Algerians.