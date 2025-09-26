Bengali Association Singapore to Celebrate Durga Pujo 2025 with Grandeur, Culture, and Community Spirit

Singapore, September 2025: The Bengali Association Singapore (BAS) has announced that it will host its much-awaited Durga Pujo 2025 celebrations from 27th September to 2nd October. The festivities will take place at the specially constructed marquee located at the junction of Owen Road, Burmah Road, and Farrer Park Station Road.

For Bengalis worldwide, Durga Pujo is more than a religious festival—it is a vibrant expression of faith, culture, and community life. Symbolising the victory of good over evil, the celebration brings together thousands in devotion, joy, and togetherness.

A Tradition Since 1956

Since its inception in 1956, BAS has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting Bengali culture in Singapore. What began as a modest gathering has now grown into one of the most anticipated events in the city’s cultural calendar. Over the decades, BAS has built a strong reputation not only for its festive celebrations but also for its contributions to Singapore’s multicultural harmony through cultural programmes and community initiatives.

Rituals and Cultural Showcase

The six-day celebration will feature traditional rituals such as Pushpanjali (floral offerings), Bhog (community feast), Arati (lamp prayers), and the energetic Dhunuchi Naach (devotional dance). Beyond the rituals, evenings will come alive with a rich line-up of cultural performances—including soulful Bengali songs, Bollywood favourites, and vibrant folk dances performed by BAS members and invited artists.

Adding a unique dimension this year, guided Pujo tours will offer visitors deeper insights into the festival’s customs and significance. The event will also host an ODOP (One District One Product) showcase, highlighting authentic handicrafts and specialties from West Bengal. In true Singaporean spirit, the festival will also feature cross-cultural highlights such as the Lion Dance, underlining the values of inclusivity and social harmony.

A Festival for All

Durga Pujo with BAS is not just for the Bengali community—it is a celebration for all Singaporeans and residents. The festival serves as a confluence of devotion, art, and cultural exchange, embodying the spirit of “unity in diversity.”

BAS extends a warm invitation to everyone to join the celebrations, experience the grandeur of the rituals, enjoy the performances, and immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere that makes Durga Pujo one of Singapore’s most cherished cultural events.