Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota Live in Singapore – A Soul-Stirring Musical Evening Not to Be Missed!

Soorya Singapore Brings a Musical Legend to Victoria Concert Hall on May 10th

There are artists who perform, and then there are artists who transform. Padmashri Anup Jalota belongs unmistakably to the latter. On the evening of Sunday, May 10th, 2026, the legendary Bhajan Samrat will take the stage at the Victoria Concert Hall, Singapore, in what promises to be one of the most emotionally resonant musical evenings the city-state has witnessed in recent memory.

Presented by Soorya Singapore, this eagerly anticipated concert — Anup Jalota Live! — is an evening dedicated to the twin traditions of Bhajans and Ghazals, two of the most beloved and enduring forms of Indian musical expression. Doors open for an evening that begins at 6.30 pm, and if the name alone is not reason enough to reserve one’s seat immediately, what follows certainly will be.

The Emperor of Bhajans — A Voice Across Generations

To speak of Anup Jalota is to speak of a legacy that stretches across more than five decades of unbroken devotion to music and to the divine. Conferred the Padmashri — one of India’s highest civilian honours — Jalota has earned the title of Bhajan Samrat, the Emperor of Bhajans, not through proclamation but through the quiet, irresistible power of his voice. Across continents and concert halls, he has drawn audiences into a stillness that is rare in the modern world — a stillness where music becomes prayer, and prayer becomes music.

What distinguishes Jalota from the many gifted performers of his generation is the effortless union in his art of classical rigour and spiritual accessibility. His bhajans do not demand scholarship to be felt; they demand only an open heart. His ghazals, steeped in the Urdu poetic tradition, carry within them the full weight of longing, beauty and the bittersweet ache of love. To sit in an Anup Jalota concert is to be reminded, gently but profoundly, of what music was always meant to do.

A Constellation of Talent on Stage

Jalota will be accompanied by an ensemble of musicians whose collective artistry promises to elevate the evening far beyond the ordinary. Bollywood Playback Singer Leena Bose lends her expressive voice to the proceedings, weaving a seamless vocal harmony alongside the Maestro that deepens every composition she touches. Mahesh Rao’s violin moves through the music like a confidant — tender, responsive, speaking in the spaces between words where emotion lives most honestly. The steady, soulful pulse of Devendra K. Bhartti’s tabla anchors the ensemble with a rhythmic wisdom that is as much felt in the chest as heard by the ear. And completing this constellation of talent is Prakash Sutar on the keyboard, whose layered, resonant notes wrap the entire performance in a warmth that the audience carries home long after the final applause.

Together, they do not merely accompany Anup Jalota — they converse with him, elevate him, and lead the audience gently but irresistibly deeper into every emotion the music is shaped to evoke. The stage at Victoria Concert Hall will be all the richer for their presence.

An Evening for Every Soul



The programme draws from two of India’s most cherished musical traditions. The bhajans will carry within them the fragrance of devotion — compositions that have been passed down through centuries and yet feel, in Jalota’s voice, as though they are being offered for the very first time. The ghazals will speak, as they always have, of love in all its exquisite complexity — joyful, melancholic, philosophical and deeply human.

For Singapore’s Indian diaspora, the evening carries a significance that goes beyond entertainment. It is an occasion to reconnect — with language, with memory, with the cultural and spiritual inheritance of a homeland that, no matter how many years or miles may intervene, never truly leaves one. And for those newer to this musical tradition, it is an incomparable introduction.

Victoria Concert Hall, one of Singapore’s most distinguished and acoustically celebrated venues, lends the occasion a grandeur entirely befitting the stature of the artist it will host.

Details at a Glance

📅 Date: Sunday, May 10th, 2026

🕡 Time: 6.30 PM

📍 Venue: Victoria Concert Hall, Singapore

🎟️ Tickets & Details: www.sooryafest.org

📲 WhatsApp: Chitra — 9369 2920 | KK — 9389 0407

Given the stature of the artiste and the intimate grandeur of the venue, tickets are expected to be claimed swiftly. Readers are encouraged not to delay — an evening of this quality is, by its very nature, unrepeatable.

There are concerts one attends, and there are evenings one remembers for a lifetime. This, by every measure, is the latter.

— PravasiExpress Culture Desk

Bringing the world of the Indian diaspora closer, one story at a time.