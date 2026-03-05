Bollywood Musical Marry Go Round to Premiere in Singapore on 14 March

at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

Singapore: Bollywood glamour, comedy and high-energy dance will take centre stage in Singapore as Ashvin Gidwani’s musical comedy Marry Go Round – Let’s Blame It on Bollywood makes its world premiere on 14 March 2026 at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

Presented by AGP World in association with Advaita Events, the musical promises a colourful theatrical spectacle inspired by the chaos and celebration of an Indian wedding.

The story unfolds around a lavish wedding that quickly spirals out of control. As unexpected guests arrive and unresolved relationships resurface, the perfect celebration turns into a hilarious Bollywood-style drama filled with surprises, emotional meltdowns and comic chaos.

The 120-minute production features a strong cast including Vidya Malavade, Mohan Kapur, and Apoorva Arora, supported by an ensemble of 26 performers and dancers.

Watch the trailer:

Directed by Bhavna Pani, the show blends cinematic storytelling with live theatre through vibrant visuals, energetic choreography and humour inspired by Bollywood culture.

Producer Jinny Nevatia said Singapore was the perfect place to debut the production, noting the city’s enthusiastic response to Bollywood theatre productions in recent years.

Staged at the iconic waterfront venue, the musical promises an evening of spectacle, laughter and celebration — bringing the magic of a grand Bollywood wedding directly to audiences in Singapore.

Event Details

Marry Go Round – Let’s Blame It on Bollywood

📅 14 March 2026 | 🕢 7:30 PM

📍 Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

🎟 Tickets: Available via SISTIC : https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/marry0326

Special discount for readers, use Promo code: Ak25