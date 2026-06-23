Budget Measures Can Transform Kerala into a Global Jewellery Centre: Joy Alukkas

KOCHI: The Kerala government's proposal to develop the Kochi–Thrissur region into a global jewellery hub has been welcomed by the jewellery industry, with leading businessman Dr. Joy Alukkas describing it as a significant step towards strengthening the State’s position in the global gold and jewellery market.

In a statement, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Joy Alukkas Group, said the budget announcement would provide fresh momentum to the jewellery sector. The government has earmarked ₹10 crore for preliminary activities aimed at creating world-class infrastructure and a conducive business ecosystem for the industry.

He said the initiative has the potential to attract investments, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the State’s economic growth. According to him, the project could pave the way for Kerala to emerge as a major global centre for jewellery manufacturing and trade.

Dr. Alukkas also noted that the ₹100 crore allocation for the MSME sector would benefit several small and medium enterprises operating within the jewellery value chain, further strengthening entrepreneurship and local industry.