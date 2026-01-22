Carnatic Maestro Sudha Ragunathan Headlines Multi-Ethnic Concert in Singapore

Singapore will witness a landmark musical collaboration when Dr Sudha Ragunathan, one of India’s most celebrated Carnatic vocalists, takes the stage with a multi-ethnic ensemble for Soul of the Garden City on 8 February 2026.

Presented by Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, the concert brings together the Padma Bhushan awardee with Singapore-based Chinese and Malay musicians, led by BAA’s Music Director and flautist Dr Ghanavenothan Retnam. Marking the first time Sudha Ragunathan collaborates in such a format, the programme features newly arranged works blending Carnatic traditions with Chinese and Malay musical forms, alongside contemporary compositions and local favourites.

Renowned for her pitch purity, rhythmic finesse and evocative improvisations, Sudha Ragunathan has enthralled audiences worldwide and is among the few Carnatic musicians to have performed at the United Nations. The evening will showcase her versatility while celebrating Singapore’s multicultural soundscape.

The ensemble includes violinist TV Sajith, mridangist Nelluvai Ragesh, vainika TK Arunkumar, guzheng artist Rebecca Tan, Chinese percussionist Cheryl Ong, oud player Muhammad Ansari, and rebana artist Md Firdaus Md Shah, creating a rich tapestry of traditional and modern sounds.

Soul of the Garden City will be staged at Esplanade Recital Studio at 7.00pm, offering audiences a rare cross-cultural musical experience that reflects the spirit of the Garden City.

Tickets : https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/soul0226