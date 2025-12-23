“Christmas with My Brothers” Celebration Cup 2025 Held in Singapore

Singapore, December 22: The “Christmas with My Brothers – Celebration Cup 2025”, one of the largest social cricket tournaments organised for migrant workers in Singapore, concluded on December 21 at the Kranji Recreation Centre, bringing together sport, celebration, and community engagement on a significant scale.

Organised by Kala Singapore in association with the Social Cricket League, and supported by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the tournament recorded the participation of 108 teams and over 3,000 players, competing across multiple divisions. The event underscored the growing role of organised sport in promoting social inclusion and wellbeing among migrant workers.

Dignitaries at Closing Ceremony

The trophy presentation ceremony was attended by Mr. Lee Hong Chuang, BBM, Member of Parliament and Adviser to the Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC Grassroots Organisations (Hong Kah North), who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Also present were Ms. Shireen Banu, Deputy Chief (Operations and Plans) of the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group; Mr. Viswa Sadasivan, former Nominated Member of Parliament and Adviser to the Social Cricket League; and Mr. Chetan Suryawanshi, former captain of the Singapore national cricket team and current national team manager.



Winners Across Six Divisions

The tournament featured competitive matches across six divisions, with the following teams emerging as champions: Golden Eagles, Cool Stars, Singai Lions, Kala, JWCC, and Team One. The matches were marked by disciplined play and strong spectator support, reflecting the high level of organisation and enthusiasm among participants.

Platform for Community Engagement

Beyond cricket, the Celebration Cup served as a festive gathering in the spirit of Christmas, fostering camaraderie and cultural bonding among players and spectators. Entertainment programmes, including DJ performances, added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Organisers acknowledged the contribution of volunteers, partner organisations, and participating teams in ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament. The event once again highlighted the role of sports as a meaningful platform for community building and positive engagement among migrant workers in Singapore.