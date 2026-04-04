Court grants three-day police custody of director Ranjith in sexual harassment case

Kochi : A court on Saturday granted three-day police custody of director Ranjith, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual harassment incident at a film shooting set.

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath RM allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days.

The court granted custody till Monday evening.

Ranjith was produced before the court on Saturday morning from the Ernakulam sub jail, where he had been lodged for the past three days.

He also filed a bail petition in the case, claiming that he is innocent.

Ranjith's counsel argued that the arrest was carried out without following due procedure and cited his health condition while seeking bail.

The court said it would consider the bail plea later.

Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday night from Thodupuzha after an actress approached the police alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.