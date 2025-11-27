Cyclone Ditwah to bring heavy rains to Andhra

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday said that a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast has intensified into a cyclone which is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts.

According to the SDMA, the weather system is moving north-northwest and is expected to strengthen further in the next 12 hours.

"Cyclone Ditwah has formed and is intensifying. Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds," said SDMA in a release.

The system is forecast to continue moving towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh between the evening of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

Heavy rainfall is expected over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for three days from Saturday due to the cyclone's influence.

Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains for two days from November 29, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea amid rough conditions expected over the next few days.

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautions given the possibility of strong winds and intense spells of rain across several mandals in the southern state.

District administrations are closely monitoring the situation and have been instructed to remain alert as the cyclone continues to intensify.

Officials said control rooms are being activated to coordinate emergency responses, and alerts are being sent to vulnerable habitations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that the cyclone is likely to intensify further as it moves closer to the coast with rainfall and wind impact expected to increase significantly.

The cyclone is centered northwest of Batticaloa and Hambantota in Sri Lanka, 640 km northwest of Puducherry and 730 km northwest of Chennai.