Delhi: 1 Dead In Car Blast Near Red Fort; Suspicious Object Found Near Site

At least one person died in a car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Police teams have reached the spot. According to news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a phone call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles caught fire and sustained damage.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced on social media, showing massive flames erupting as a crowd gathered to watch vehicles being gutted by fire. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so powerful that glass windows of nearby shops shattered from the impact.

According to reports, the fire was doused shortly after the fire tenders arrived at the spot. Meanwhile, firefighters and police have cordoned off the area.

After the explosion, this suspicious object was found lying near a shop.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a local said, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged"