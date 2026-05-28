External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a significant meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on the side lines of the Cyprus Gymnich meeting today. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations between India and Spain across several key sectors, including trade, technology, defence cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

In a post shared on social media, Dr Jaishankar highlighted that both leader sex changed viewson then extstepstodeepen strategic

Cooperation and expand economic engagement between the two

nations. The meeting also emphasized enhancing collaboration in emerging technologies, innovation, investment opportunities, and defence partnerships.

A part from bilateral ties, the two leaders discussed major global and regional developments, including ongoing geopolitical challenges and international security concerns. DrJaishankar appreciated the perspectives shared by MrAlbaresre garding current international affairs and reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with Spain on matters of mutual interest.The interaction reflects the growing partnershipbetweenIndiaand Spain, withboth countries aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations and broad encooperation in multiple sectors in the coming years.