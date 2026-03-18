Enact 2026 Presents ‘Pandavapuram’ – A Deep Psychological Drama on Stage in Singapore

Singapore’s Malayalam theatre community is set to experience a compelling and introspective production as part of Enact 2026 – The Drama Showdown, presented by Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam. Among the featured plays is Pandavapuram, an adaptation of Sethu’s acclaimed Malayalam novel, scripted and directed by veteran playwright D. Sudheeran.

The play unfolds through the inner journey of Devi, a young woman who arrives in an imaginary township seeking stability and escape from her past. Living within the confined routine of her surroundings, Devi’s world initially appears ordinary, yet beneath the surface, a quiet sense of loneliness and emotional isolation begins to take hold.

Devi’s quiet, routine life begins to shift when she encounters a mysterious presence that brings emotional depth and meaning to her otherwise isolated world. As her experiences grow more intense, subtle ambiguities begin to surface, blurring the lines between reality and perception. Pandavapuram gradually unfolds as a layered psychological exploration of identity, desire, and the human mind, inviting the audience to question what is real and what is felt.

The production is brought to life by a talented ensemble cast including Hari Priya, Sunitha, Gayathry, Keerthi, Prajeesh and Abhijith, whose performances add depth and nuance to this layered narrative.

Pandavapuram is presented as part of Enact 2026, which also features Daivathinte Goalkeeper, a socially driven drama exploring themes of faith, courage, and justice, offering audiences a contrasting yet equally engaging theatrical experience.

Event Details

Enact 2026 – The Drama Showdown

📍 Black Box, Goodman Arts Centre

📅 27–29 March 2026

🕡 6:30 PM

🎟️ Book tickets at: https://peatix.com/event/4848263



With Pandavapuram, theatre lovers can expect a deeply reflective journey into the human mind—one that lingers long after the performance ends.