Enact 2026 Showcases ‘Daivathinte Goalkeeper’ – A Thought-Provoking Stage Experience

Singapore’s Malayalam theatre community is set to witness an intense and engaging performance as part of Enact 2026 – The Drama Showdown, presented by Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam. Among the featured productions is Daivathinte Goalkeeper, a compelling play written and directed by actor-director Ajithkumar Venugopal Menon, inspired by N.S. Madhavan’s celebrated story Higuita.

Set against a socially layered backdrop, the play revolves around Father Gabriel, a priest shaped by discipline, restraint, and a belief system that encourages him to remain within defined boundaries—much like a traditional goalkeeper who guards his line.

However, circumstances begin to challenge this outlook, drawing him into situations that test not just his faith, but his sense of responsibility and purpose. As he navigates these tensions, Gabriel finds himself confronting difficult questions about the role he must play in a world that extends beyond the walls he is accustomed to.

A subtle yet powerful influence comes from his fascination with the legendary Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita, whose unconventional approach to the game serves as a quiet metaphor for rethinking limits and choices.

Without revealing its full trajectory, Daivathinte Goalkeeper unfolds as a layered narrative that explores the space between belief and action, restraint and courage. The play invites audiences to reflect on where one draws the line—and what it means to step beyond it.

The production is brought to life by a talented ensemble cast including Muralee, Shanish, Ajith, Vishnu, Sheeba, Radhakrishnan, Renju Malavika and Shibolin, whose performances promise depth and intensity.

The play is presented as part of Enact 2026, which also features Pandavapuram, an adaptation of Sethu’s acclaimed novel, offering audiences a contrasting yet equally engaging theatrical experience.

Event Details

Enact 2026 – The Drama Showdown

📍 Black Box, Goodman Arts Centre

📅 27–29 March 2026

🕡 6:30 PM

🎟️ Book tickets at: https://peatix.com/event/4848263



With Daivathinte Goalkeeper, audiences can expect a performance that is both engaging and reflective—one that lingers well beyond the stage.