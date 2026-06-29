Samurai Blue Heartbreak: Martinelli’s Late Strike Rescues Brazil in Stoppage-Time Thriller

HOUSTON: Super-sub Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic, breathtaking goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue Brazil from the brink of disaster, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over an incredibly resilient Japan in their Round of 32 clash. The victory sends the five-time world champions flying into the Round of 16, but only after surviving a monumental scare from the Asian giants.

Brazil dominated possession from the opening whistle but struggled heavily to penetrate Japan’s highly organized defensive block. Exploiting a momentary lapse in the Brazilian midfield, Japan struck like lightning in the 29th minute. Midfielder Kaishu Sano seized the ball, left Casemiro chasing shadows, and unleashed a venomous, swerving long-ranger from well outside the box that left the Brazilian goalkeeper completely stranded. The sensational strike sent shockwaves through the stadium, leaving Japan with a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.

A rejuvenated Brazil emerged after halftime with a completely different intensity. The relentless pressure paid off in the 56th minute when veteran midfielder Casemiro redeemed his first-half error, drifting into the box to fire home a crucial equalizer.

With the score tied at 1-1, the match turned into an absolute tactical chess game. Japan refused to break, absorbing waves of Brazilian attacks while threatening on the counter. Just as the match seemed destined for extra time, deep into injury time (90+5'), Martinelli picked up a loose ball, danced past two Japanese defenders, and slotted it home, triggering absolute pandemonium on the Brazilian bench.

It was a match that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. Japan’s meticulous tactical discipline and razor-sharp counters pushed the footballing royalty to their absolute limits. While Brazil showed the elite mentality of champions to fight until the very last second, a heartbroken yet heroic Japanese side left the pitch with their heads held high after a performance that won the hearts of football purists worldwide.