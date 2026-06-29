Sabarimala gold loss: HC allows fresh case after SIT finds evidence against ex-TDB chief

Kochi : The Kerala High Court on Monday permitted the SIT probing the alleged Sabarimala gold loss to register a fresh criminal case after it reported that evidence had emerged against former TDB president P S Prashanth in connection with the 2025 replating of the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

A division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar said the Special Investigation Team could either register a fresh case relating to the 2025 replating of the idols or incorporate its findings into the ongoing investigation into the alleged loss of gold during the 2019 replating.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of the High Court to investigate two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), which were removed and taken to Chennai for replating in 2019.

Investigating Officer S Sasidharan submitted a detailed status report before the court stating that the investigation had uncovered evidence suggesting that the alleged conspiracy extended beyond the original accused to other TDB officials and members.

According to the report, the gold-clad Dwarapalaka idols, which had been covered with gold in 1998, were transported to Chennai in 2019 at the instance of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

The report alleged that during the replating process in Chennai, the original gold cladding was removed and that only a minimal quantity was required for fresh plating, while the remaining gold was misappropriated.

It alleged that despite the poor quality of the work, a certificate falsely claiming a 40-year warranty for the gold plating was issued to avoid suspicion. However, the plating deteriorated within months, exposing the copper surface beneath.

According to the SIT, the accused subsequently entered into another criminal conspiracy to transport the idols to Chennai again under the guise of fresh gold plating to conceal the alleged misappropriation committed in 2019.

The SIT alleged that after Prashanth assumed office as TDB president in November 2023, Potty gained his confidence and persuaded him to facilitate the proposal for fresh replating.

The SIT alleged that Board members facilitated the decision to transport the Dwarapalaka idols again despite being aware that it violated the Devaswom Manual and the High Court's earlier directions, and was intended to conceal the earlier alleged misappropriation.

It claimed that communications exchanged between the accused and Board officials indicated that certain officers and members were aware that Potty continued to possess the balance quantity of gold removed from the idols in 2019, but instead of taking corrective action, allegedly colluded to conceal the theft and misappropriation.

The investigation team stated that it had collected "overwhelming material" establishing the role of Executive Officer Murari Babu, sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, Smart Creations proprietor Pankaj Bhandari, former TDB president P S Prashanth, Board member Adv A Ajikumar, Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Rejilal.

It concluded that the acts allegedly committed by the accused disclosed offences including criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy, warranting stringent action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The High Court noted that the role of former Board member Sundareshan, TDB Secretary Bindhu, Thantri Mahesh Mohanararu, former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Sunila, Executive Officer O. G. Biju, Administrative Officer Sreenivas, Assistant Executive Officer Hemanth, Ballari-based jeweller Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan and former Executive Officer V S Rajendra Prasad was still under investigation.

It said that if sufficient evidence emerged against them, the SIT should take appropriate action in accordance with law, including filing supplementary reports, if warranted.