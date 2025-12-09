IFFK has 5 intense films to shed light on Latin America

Thiruvananthapuram: The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will focus on an array of distinguished films from Latin America, a land close to the heart of Keralites.

The curated package includes Laura Casabe’s ‘The Virgin of The Quarry Lake’, Cecilia Kang’s ‘Elder Son’, Luciana Piantanida’s ‘All the Strength’, Verónica Perrotta’s ‘Quemadura China’, and Francisco J. Lombardi's ‘Inside the Wolf’.

Directed by Laura Casabe, ‘The Virgin of the Quarry Lake’ is a Spanish coming of age horror, based on two stories by Mariana Enriquez. The pleasure, anxieties and the frenzy of teenage life is given center stage, while Argentina's devastating economic crisis of 2001 acts as a subtle undercurrent. The film was nominated for Grand Jury prize at Sundance and won awards for Best Argentinian Film and Best Sound Design at BAFICI.

Argentine-Korean filmmaker Cecilia Kang’s debut film ‘Elder Son’ blends fiction and documentary to explore identity, migration and cultural memory across generations resonating with the diverse cross-cultural experiences that shape Latin American life. The film was awarded the Best Emerging Director at the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

Inside the Wolf (El corazón del lobo), by Francisco J. Lombardi, follows an Ashaninka child kidnapped by the Shining Path guriella movement and forced into becoming a combatant. The film powerfully portrays Peru’s internal conflict, violence and

indoctrination.

‘All the Strength’ by Luciana Piantanida, attempts to create a fantasy genre, but ultimately unveils the migrant experiences of social marginalisation, exploitation, and solidarity among women.The film received the Best Feature Film Award at BAFICI.

Verónica Perrotta’s mockumentary ‘Quemadura China’ follows conjoined twins as they confront a life-altering separation surgery, while their brother’s obsessive desire to merge with one of them blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Set in a decaying, surreal location, the film explores themes of identity, connection, and existential longing.

From Lombardi's masterful portrayal of political scars to the award winning debuts by Casabé and Kang, the IFFK selection powerfully asserts the continued vitality of Latin American filmmaking and its global appeal.