India on path of becoming global hub of organic farming: PM Modi

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is on the path of becoming the global hub of organic farming, and asserted that it is native and traditional to the nation.

Fresh from his NDA's stunning victory in Bihar, Modi quipped, citing the audience waving their 'gamcha' (towel) upon his arrival, that it looked like "Bihar winds" had arrived in Tamil Nadu before him.

Incidentally, the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will be taking on the ruling DMK-led coalition in the Assembly polls next year and the opposition alliance is making a fervent bid to win unseat the M K Stalin-led dispensation.

Inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 and also an exhibition here, the Prime Minister released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country.

Addressing the conference, he said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides led to decrease in soil fertility and fully backed organic farming. He said crop diversification and organic farming is the solution to soil related issues. Also, organic farming helps tackle climate change challenges, he added.

The prime minister, who saw two girl students waving placards, hailing his vision for the economic transformation of the nation, he asked security personnel to bring the placards to him and lauded the students.

Earlier, he held a roadshow in the city, with people giving him a rousing reception.

The prime minister held the roadshow from the city airport to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) grounds, a distance of approximately 2 kilometers and people and party workers lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Cultural shows were held and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle as he waved to the people acknowledging their greetings.