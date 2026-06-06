INDIA REMAINS STRONG DESPITE GLOBAL ECONOMIC CHALLENGES: PM MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s economy continues to remain strong despite the global economic crisis. Addressing a public gathering in Daman after inaugurating development projects worth around ₹2,970 crore, he highlighted that India achieved a strong 7.7% economic growth rate during the f inancial year 2025-26.

The Prime Minister stated that India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world and assured citizens that the government will continue economic reforms, expand infrastructure development, and implement welfare schemes for the poor.

Mr. Modi also stressed the importance of selfreliance in the energy sector. He said that as the world moves towards a greener future, India is playing a leading role by promoting clean energy while ensuring economic growth and environmental protection.

Mr. Modi also stressed the importance of selfreliance in the energy sector. He said that as the world moves towards a greener future, India is playing a leading role by promoting clean energy while ensuring economic growth and environmental protection.