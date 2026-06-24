India, US review trade pact progress as tariff deadline nears; no clarity on interim deal

New Delhi : India and the United States reviewed the progress on an interim bilateral trade agreement during the two-day ministerial meeting, discussing issues, including market access, digital trade and non-tariff barriers, but gave no indication that all differences were resolved ahead of a key tariff deadline next month.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and visiting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held discussions on the first phase of a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), which both sides have been negotiating since reaching a framework understanding earlier this year.

In a statement at the conclusion of talks on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry said the two ministers conducted a "comprehensive review" of key elements of the proposed pact, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers and cooperation in strategic sectors.

The ministry said both countries discussed pathways to conclude an interim agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to a deal that is "balanced and commercially meaningful".

Greer's June 22-24 visit comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington race to finalise an interim arrangement before the expiration of a temporary 10 per cent US tariff regime on July 24, a deadline that has added urgency to negotiations.

While the statement said 'substantial' progress has been made, the two sides did not say if outstanding issues had been resolved.

"Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA," the ministry said, adding that the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a trade agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

"Recognizing the growing significance of the India-US economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics, both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient, trusted supply chains," it added.

Earlier in the day, Goyal said in a social media post that the two sides reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-US trade discussions.

"I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, the USTR said that India has a long history of agriculture and manufacturing, and they are moving forward in technology.

"They want to move forward in AI. They want to cooperate and collaborate with the United States on the technologies of the future and trade of the future. And that's some of the exciting opportunities that we'll have between the United States and India is to capitalise on that," he said.

Greer added that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have an "amazing" relationship that they have nurtured over many years.

"Just last week, they met at G7 in Evian, France, and I was there, and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we're working on, but it includes every aspect of the relationship, and we expect the relationship to continue developing and only going to a higher and higher level with every passing week," he added.

The two countries aim to salvage and recalibrate the proposed agreement after changes in the US tariff policy upended a framework deal finalised earlier this year.

Greer's visit followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's first meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 17, injecting fresh momentum into trade negotiations that both sides see as critical to strengthening economic ties.

The ministerial-level meeting follows chief negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi earlier this month (June 2-4).

Securing preferential tariff treatment in the pact has become a central objective for New Delhi after changes in the US tariff landscape eroded an advantage India had expected to enjoy over regional competitors such as Vietnam and other ASEAN economies.

Under the February 7 framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, lower than duties facing several competing exporting nations.

However, the subsequent US Supreme Court ruling striking down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and Washington's move to impose a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries prompted the two countries to revisit key elements of the proposed framework.

According to one of the clauses of that framework, "In the event of any changes to the agreed upon tariffs of either country, the United States and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments."

India and the US formally launched BTA negotiations on February 13, 2025. Meanwhile, to retain bargaining leverage, the US Trade Representative launched two Section 301 investigations on March 11 and 12, covering about 60 economies.

One focused on alleged excess industrial capacity, while the other examined forced-labour concerns in global supply chains. India was included in both investigations.

After expiry of the temporary tariff, the US has only this mechanism (Section 301 probes) to impose tariffs of any magnitude on its trading partners, including India.

In February this year, the two sides announced the contours of the first phase. It was based on the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods.

However, on February 20, the US Supreme Court struck down these sweeping tariffs. It forced the Trump administration to impose 10 per cent tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act on all countries for 150 days from February 24. It will expire on July 24 this year.

Both sides are aiming to finalise the pact before that, as after July 24, most US imports will again face normal MFN tariff rates, restoring the pre-April 2025 tariff framework.

Under the agreed framework, India proposed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including Dried Distillers' Grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

New Delhi has also expressed its intentions to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

The US was the second-largest trading partner of India in 2025-26.

India's outbound shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during the last fiscal year despite high tariffs, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to USD 34.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 40.89 billion in 2024-25.