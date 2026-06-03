Iran Drone and Missile Attack Hits Kuwait International Airport, One Killed

Kuwait: An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others while causing significant damage to Terminal 1, Kuwait's state news agency reported on Wednesday morning.

The attack, which involved Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, caused "severe damage" to the airport's Terminal 1 building according to Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority . The aviation authority has suspended all flights from Kuwait International Airport and diverted them to alternative airports until further notice, marking one of the most significant strikes on civilian infrastructure since the latest round of regional hostilities began.

Iran claimed the attack was retaliation for a U.S. strike on Qeshm Island earlier, during which U.S. forces targeted an Iranian military ground control station used to support operations in the Gulf . Iran's Revolutionary Guards released footage showing a missile bearing President Donald Trump's image alongside a slogan demanding the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region.

U.S. Central Command initially stated that two Iranian missiles aimed at Kuwait either fell short or disintegrated during flight, while three missiles directed at Bahrain were intercepted by American and Bahraini forces . U.S. forces subsequently carried out strikes on Qeshm Island and successfully neutralized several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones in response to the attempted assaults . However, the successful strike on Kuwait's airport contradicts earlier U.S. claims that all projectiles failed to reach their targets.

Air defenses were activated across the Gulf region as the confrontation escalated, with both sides claiming success and accusing the other of escalation . Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his rhetoric against Iran's leadership, describing the conflict as a broader struggle against the regime in Tehran . A separate dispute is also emerging over Iran's proposed fees for ships using the Strait of Hormuz, a move Western governments fear could disrupt global trade and energy supplies.