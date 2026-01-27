Italy ties set on path of rapid expansion, destined to deepen further: Italian President

New Delhi: Delhi and Rome share fundamental values, such as democracy and respect for the rule of law, and relations between India and Italy are set on a path of rapid expansion and destined to deepen further to mutually benefit both countries, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said.

In his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on the 77th Republic Day of India, Mattarella hoped that the “synergies between our countries” may be strengthened in every sector of the bilateral agenda, as well as within the framework of India-European Union ties, which stand to “gain greatly” from new economic and trade agreements.

An English translation of the text of the greetings, dated January 26, was shared by the Italian Embassy on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of Republic Day, I would like to extend to you, Madam President, my warmest wishes for a prosperous future for the Republic of India. Relations between India and Italy are set on a path of rapid expansion, destined to deepen further to our mutual benefit,” Matterella said.

The bilateral partnership, also thanks to the implementation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan, is "enriched every day" by new opportunities for cooperation, whether through "joint projects between our respective economic operators, scientific collaborations, or increasingly intense and fruitful contacts between our civil societies”, the message read.

Mattarella also asserted that Delhi and Rome "share fundamental values", such as democracy and respect for the rule of law.

"They also pursue multiple converging interests, beginning with the protection of a rules-based international order, the peaceful pursuit of security and stability along the Indo-Mediterranean arc, and effective multilateral management of the major global challenges,” he said.

“Building on these foundations, I hope that synergies between our countries – drawing impetus from frequent exchanges of visits at the highest institutional and political levels – may be strengthened in every sector of the bilateral agenda, as well as within the framework of relations between India and the European Union, which stand to gain greatly from new economic and trade agreements,” Mattarella said.

With these hopes, and in a spirit of friendship, “I wish to renew to you and to all your citizens the warmest congratulations on behalf of the Italian Republic”, he wrote to Murmu.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural diversity, economic growth and military prowess on the Kartavya Path here.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were the chief guests for this year's event.

The Italian Embassy on Monday posted on X, “Pics from the parade of the 77th Republic Day. The presence of Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission is a testimony to the friendship and the strategic partnership between India and Europe, focused on prosperity and stability.”

On Tuesday, India and the European Union announced the sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) -- billed as “mother of all deals” -- that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.

“This is not just a trade agreement. This is a new blueprint for shared prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his media statement.

The two sides also inked a strategic defence pact and a mobility agreement.