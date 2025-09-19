Jayakumar Narayanan Appointed Justice of the Peace in Latest Cohort

Jayakumar Narayanan with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Justice of the Peace appointment ceremony

Singapore, Sept. 19, 2025 — Mr. Jayakumar Narayanan, Advisor and former President of the Singapore Malayalee Association, has been appointed a Justice of the Peace (JP) by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 18 September 2025.

The appointment was part of a ceremony held at the National Gallery Singapore, where 76 new Justices of the Peace were sworn in. Justice Christopher Tan of the High Court presided over the Oath-Taking and Affirmation Ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Justices of the Peace are “outstanding Singaporeans who have made significant contributions in their profession, the public service, social services and to the community.” Their duties include serving as Visiting Justices to prisons, acting as court volunteer mediators, and solemnising marriages through the Registry of Marriages.

Mr. Jayakumar’s appointment adds to his long record of community service spanning over three decades. He has previously been recognised with national honours, receiving the Public Service Medal (PBM) in 2002 and the Public Service Star (BBM) in 2010 for his contributions.

The new cohort of Justices of the Peace will serve a five-year term beginning 1 September 2025.

This national recognition reflects not only Mr. Jayakumar’s personal dedication but also underscores the importance of sustained community leadership in Singapore’s multicultural society.