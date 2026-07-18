Kerala to launch community kitchens in govt hospitals, regulate voluntary food distribution

Alappuzha : The Kerala government will set up community kitchens in government hospitals across the state to streamline the distribution of free food for patients and attenders, Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Muraleedharan said voluntary organisations will no longer be allowed to distribute food on hospital premises under their own banners, flags or political identities.

He said that several groups are currently distributing food by putting up large banners.

"This will not be allowed going forward. Instead, the government has decided to launch community kitchens. Anyone wishing to donate or provide food can hand it over directly to these kitchens. However, no banners, names or flags of any organisation will be permitted. Government hospitals are not venues to display political or organisational flags," Muraleedharan said.

He said the community kitchen initiative would be launched first at the Government Medical College, Alappuzha, before being expanded to other government hospitals across the state.

The announcement comes after Ambalapuzha MLA G Sudhakaran criticised the practice of organisations displaying banners and flags while distributing food packets at government hospitals.

Sudhakaran had said government medical colleges belong to the state and arrangements for providing food should be made through the government rather than by organisations seeking publicity.

At present, several voluntary organisations, including some affiliated with political parties, distribute food packets daily to attenders at the Government Medical Colleges and other public hospitals across the state.