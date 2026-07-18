72nd National Awards: Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan win Best Actor Awards

Actors Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for her performance in Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The prestigious awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024. An 11-member jury, led by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, finalised the winners across various categories in feature films. Jayaraj, who was earlier part of the National Film Awards jury in 2012, headed the panel responsible for evaluating and selecting this year's honours.

Malayalam cinema once again emerged as a strong contender at the awards following a successful year for the industry. Bramayugam received widespread appreciation and was among the notable entries.

The competition featured acclaimed films from different industries, including Hindi films such as Article 370, Srikanth and Chandu Champion. Tamil cinema was represented by titles like Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Amaran, while Telugu releases including Kalki 2898 AD and Lucky Baskhar also made their mark. Committee Kurrollu, Mithya and 35- Chinna Kadha Kaadu also added to the line-up.

The National Film Awards are among India's most prestigious film honours, celebrating excellence in filmmaking, acting and technical achievements across languages and genres. This year's winners highlight the diversity and evolving storytelling landscape of Indian cinema.