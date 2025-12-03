Kohli moves up to No. 4 in ODIs, Ayub regains top spot among T20I allrounders

India batter Virat Kohli has moved one spot up to fourth in ICC rankings for ODI batters while Pakistan allrounder Saim Ayub regained the top spot among T20I allrounders.

Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi where India beat South Africa by 17 runs. He made 135 off 120 balls, and was involved in a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who is the No. 1-ranked ODI batter. Kohli now has 751 rating points and is only 32 behind Rohit's 783.

Ayub was the top-ranked allrounder in October before Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza overtook him. But Ayub's Player-of-the-Match effort in the tri-series final in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets (Zimbabwe being the third team), helped him reclaim the top spot. He dismissed Sri Lanka's top-scorer Kamil Mishara to return figures of 1 for 17 off four overs before scoring 36 off 33 to set the tone for Pakistan's chase.

Apart from Ayub, Pakistan legspinner Abrar Ahmed moved up to fourth in the T20I bowlers' rankings led by Varun Chakravarthy, while India's Kuldeep Yadav moved up to sixth in the ODI bowlers' charts.

Marco Jansen also gained in the Test rankings following South Africa's clean sweep over India in the two-Test series. Following his 12 wickets in two games, Jansen moved to fifth in the Test bowlers' charts while he gained four spots to be placed second in the Test allrounders rankings. His team-mate Simon Harmer, who took 17 wickets in the series, jumped up 13 places to be the 11th-ranked bowler.