‘Magdalana Mariam’ to Take Stage in Singapore – A Powerful One-Woman Bharatanatyam Experience

Singapore: “People forget facts, but stories endure.” Bringing this powerful thought to life, Magdalana Mariam promises to be a deeply moving theatrical and dance experience, set to captivate audiences in Singapore this March.

Presented by Apsaras Arts, the production features acclaimed performer Anjana Anand in a compelling one-woman Bharatanatyam performance that reimagines the story of Mary Magdalene—not as a distant legend, but as a layered, human figure shaped by struggle, transformation, and redemption.

Inspired by the lyrical brilliance of renowned Malayalam poet Vallathol Menon, Magdalana Mariam blends classical literature with expressive choreography and evocative storytelling. The production is further elevated by the soul-stirring music composition of Dr. O.S. Arun, creating an immersive experience that bridges tradition and contemporary interpretation.

Through powerful abhinaya and nuanced movement, Anjana Anand brings to life a journey of faith, identity, and inner awakening—inviting audiences to look beyond labels and rediscover the strength of the human spirit.

More than just a dance performance, Magdalana Mariam stands as a celebration of feminine resilience and transformation, making it a must-watch for lovers of classical arts, literature, and meaningful storytelling.

📍Event Details

Date: 28 March 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Avai @ Apsaras Arts, Goodman Arts Centre

Tickets: $50 & $30

🎟️ Book your tickets at: apsarasarts.com/whats-on/

✨ Experience a story that transcends time—where tradition meets powerful storytelling on stage.

Watch Exclusive Interview with Anjana Anand here :