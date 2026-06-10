Modi India's longest-serving PM; NDA constituents to meet on 12th anniversary of his governance

New Delhi : A meeting of the NDA to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India will be held here on Wednesday.

All constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) besides the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Modi, are expected to attend the crucial meeting.

Modi becomes the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

A resolution hailing Prime Minister Modi for this feat is likely to be adopted at the meeting of the NDA partners, sources said.

On June 10, Modi will cross the record of Nehru's 4,399 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had a tenure of 14 years, more than that of Modi, but her prime ministership was not uninterrupted.

By surpassing Nehru's 4,399-day record, Modi becomes the longest-serving elected prime minister of India, the sources said.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

"A special resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi and expressing the NDA's gratitude for his leadership will be moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The resolution will be seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, following which several alliance leaders are expected to participate in the discussion before the motion is formally adopted," a source said.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the NDA conclave after the resolution is passed, according to sources.

The NDA meeting, to be held at Bharat Mandapam, will be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA governed states and Union Territories besides the leaders of all alliance constituents.

Sources said the meeting will bring together around 75 senior leaders representing 35 NDA constituent parties, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, party presidents and other senior functionaries of the alliance.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP president Nitin Nabin. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will attend the meeting, sources privy to the development said.

Union ministers belonging to the NDA constituents -- K Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Soneylal) -- are also likely to attend the meeting.

The leaders of NDA, and the central and state governments will exchange perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living', 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to bring further reforms to realise the shared dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the sources said.

The conclave is also expected to showcase the unity and collective strength of the NDA, with leaders from across the country coming together to acknowledge Prime Minister Modi's contribution to governance, development and national leadership over the past decade, the sources said.

The meeting will focus on reviewing various national development programmes, infrastructure programmes and the Modi government's vision to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047.

The meeting is likely to deliberate on how to bring smooth synergy between the states and the Centre on the ongoing developmental schemes.

The prime minister had earlier outlined his government's reform priorities for the next decade, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefited common citizens in a significant way.

At a recent meeting of the council of ministers of the Modi government, the prime minister had said that the Union ministers should work towards ensuring "ease of living" for the people.

He also told them that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way. The prime minister told the Union ministers to take all possible steps so that the people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes, the sources said.

Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements. He told the Union ministers this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

The prime minister advised the ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, and stressed that there should be no pendency in government work, the sources said.