Mohanlal turns ‘Toofan Warrior’, joins Kerala's anti-narcotics campaign

Thiruvananthapuram : Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has joined the Kerala government's anti-narcotics campaign 'Operation Toofan' as a 'Toofan Warrior', state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday.

Announcing the development at a press conference here, Chennithala said the actor formally associated himself with the campaign in Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Monday.

"Mohanlal has joined our project and become a Toofan Warrior," the minister said, adding that the actor has been actively involved in anti-drug awareness efforts for several years.

According to Chennithala, Mohanlal informed him that he has been carrying out an initiative called 'Vishwashanthi', named after his parents, for the past three years as part of efforts to spread awareness against substance abuse.

"He has extended all support to our initiative," the minister said.

Chennithala said more prominent personalities from various sectors, including the film industry, would be roped in in the coming days to strengthen public participation in the anti-drug drive.

He said the campaign is currently being implemented through three tiers -- 'Toofan Strikes', 'Toofan Warriors' and 'Toofan Care' -- aimed at combining enforcement measures with community involvement and rehabilitation efforts.

The minister also said police dogs would be trained to detect narcotic substances and that follow-up operations would be intensified with the assistance of central agencies.

Soon after the UDF government assumed office, the Home Department launched Operation Toofan, a statewide anti-narcotics campaign aimed at curbing the trafficking, sale and consumption of drugs through coordinated enforcement, intelligence-sharing and public participation.

The drive brings together multiple state and central agencies to identify supply chains, dismantle trafficking networks and strengthen preventive measures against substance abuse.