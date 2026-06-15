NDA govt focused on improving ordinary citizens' quality of life in 12 yrs: PM Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the NDA government has increasingly focused on improving ordinary citizens' quality of life over 12 years and worked on easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services and quality education, among others.

Terming his dispensation "a government for the middle class", Modi further said it a privilege to be working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the middle class as they have contributed to nation-building in countless ways.

"Over the last decade, governance has increasingly focused on improving the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Our efforts are about easier access to opportunities, better infrastructure, improved public services, affordable healthcare, quality education, cleaner cities and reduced burdens in everyday life," Modi said in a post on X.

The 'MyGov India', a flagship citizen engagement platform of the central government, stated that under Modi's leadership, India's middle class has seen a strong rise in living standards over the past 12 years, supported by better infrastructure, improved connectivity, tax relief measures, and expanded public services.

From smoother transport to stronger digital access, everyday life has become more efficient and opportunity-rich for millions of families across the nation, it said.

According to the platform, connectivity has reached unprecedented levels with internet penetration expanding across rural and urban India.

With over 103 crore connections and drastically reduced data costs, citizens now enjoy seamless access to education, employment opportunities, digital payments and entertainment at minimal cost, it said.

The MyGov India said rail travel has become faster and more comfortable with the expansion of Vande Bharat services and with 164 operational trains and over 9 crore passengers already served, travel time has reduced significantly across key routes.

New services like sleeper variants are further improving long-distance travel convenience for millions of Indians, it said.

The platform further said urban mobility has improved with rapid metro expansion across major Indian cities, and the growing network is reducing traffic congestion, improving travel reliability and enabling faster movement for millions of working professionals and students every day.

"India's road infrastructure has become more efficient with improved highways and streamlined toll systems, significantly reducing travel delays. This has boosted logistics performance and made intercity travel smoother and more predictable for commuters and businesses alike," it said.