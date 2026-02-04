One Part Woman — A Powerful Theatre Experience That Questions Tradition and Silence

Singapore audiences can look forward to an intense and thought-provoking stage production as One Part Woman, presented by Chowk Productions, comes to the city this February.

Adapted from a widely acclaimed literary work, One Part Woman is a deeply moving human drama that explores marriage, desire, social pressure, and the unspoken struggles faced by women within rigid traditional frameworks. With emotional depth and restrained storytelling, the play invites audiences to reflect on how personal lives are shaped—and often suffocated—by societal expectations.

Renowned for their socially conscious and bold theatrical narratives, Chowk Productions brings this story alive through powerful performances, sensitive direction, and immersive staging. The production has drawn praise for its honesty, emotional intensity, and relevance in contemporary society.

More than just a performance, One Part Woman is an experience that sparks dialogue, empathy, and introspection—making it a must-watch for theatre lovers and serious storytellers alike.

📍 Venue: Singapore

📅 Date: February 2026

🎟️ Book your tickets now:

https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/woman0226