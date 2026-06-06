Palestinian Infant Dies After Being Wounded in West Bank Operation

A Palestinian baby has died after suffering critical injuries during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the infant was hit by the same bullet that injured the child’s mother. The baby sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to the wounds.

Palestinian authorities condemned the incident and called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Israeli authorities had not immediately provided detailed comments on the reported death. International organizations continue to call for the protection of civilians and efforts to reduce violence in the region.