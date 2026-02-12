Patriot BTS Video Out: Mammootty–Mohanlal Reunite in Malayalam Cinema’s Biggest Film Yet

The first behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of Patriot, touted as the biggest production in Malayalam cinema history, has been released. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and headlined by superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 23, 2026.

The BTS footage comes from the Sri Lanka schedule, filmed across Colombo and Kandy with over 200 crew members. Actors Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban were also part of the international shoot. The visuals hint at large-scale sets and action sequences, including scenes filmed with support from the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Shot across multiple countries including India, Sri Lanka, the UK, Azerbaijan and the UAE, Patriot is being mounted as a high-stakes international spy thriller. The ensemble cast also includes Nayanthara and Rajiv Menon in key roles.

Marking the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 18 years, Patriot is currently in post-production and promises a cinematic spectacle unlike anything Malayalam cinema has seen before.