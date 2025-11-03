PM Modi congratulates women's cricket team on World Cup win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their maiden ICC World Cup and said the entire country is overjoyed with their success.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) here, the PM said, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket." "Entire India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country," Modi said.

The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.