Poet Satchidanandan resigns as Kerala Sahitya Akademi president

Thrissur : Poet and critic K Satchidanandan on Friday resigned from the post of president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi here.

Satchidanandan arrived at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi as part of a Vyloppilly memorial event and announced his decision to step down from the post.

Responding to reporters, Satchidanandan said he was vacating the position following the change in government.

"It is natural that people holding similar posts vacate them following a change in government. I have come here to vacate the position," he said.

Satchidanandan had been heading the Akademi for the past four years and his tenure was scheduled to end May this year.

During the Assembly election campaign, Satchidanandan had courted controversy after stating that the LDF government should not return to power.