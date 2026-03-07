PravasiExpress Awards 2026 Honour Outstanding Leaders of the Indian Diaspora in Singapore

Singapore: The PravasiExpress Awards 2026, one of the most respected recognitions within the Indian diaspora community, were presented during PravasiExpress Nite 2026 held on 1 March 2026 at the Ho Bee Auditorium, National University of Singapore.

The awards were presented by Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, Dinesh Vasu Dash, in the presence of distinguished guests, community leaders, and a packed audience.

Organised by PravasiExpress, the awards recognise exceptional individuals who have made meaningful contributions to society, culture, community development, and professional excellence within the Indian diaspora.

A Legacy of Credible Community Recognition

Since its inception, the PravasiExpress Awards have earned a reputation as one of the most credible and neutral recognitions within the Indian diaspora, owing to the platform’s independent position as a media organisation serving the community.

The 2026 edition marked a significant milestone, expanding the awards to represent the broader Indian diaspora in Singapore, transcending regional and linguistic identities.

Nearly 100 nominations were received from across the Singapore Indian community, along with notable entries representing global contributions that connect the Indian diaspora with Singapore.

A neutral jury panel comprising respected individuals from different professional and community backgrounds independently evaluated the nominations. The selection process focused on achievements within the last decade and the positive social impact created by the nominees, ensuring that the awards remain meaningful, transparent, and community-driven.

PravasiExpress Awards 2026 Honourees

Lifetime Achievement Award - Gokulam Gopalan

Gokulam Gopalan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary journey as a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Founder of the Gokulam Group of Companies, he has built a vast business empire spanning finance, hospitality, education, healthcare, media, television, film production, and sports.

Beyond business success, his work reflects a strong commitment to social responsibility. Guided by the philosophy that “a merciful mind builds a merciful community,” his organisations support numerous charitable initiatives through hospitals and welfare programmes.

His visionary leadership continues to inspire generations across India and the global Indian diaspora.

Shri Gokulam Gopalan receiving the PravasiExpress Lifetime Achievement Award from Singapore’s Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore

Community Service Excellence Award - S Devendran

S Devendran received the Community Service Excellence Award for his exceptional leadership as CEO of the Sree Narayana Mission in Singapore.

Under his guidance, the organisation significantly expanded its eldercare services, supporting nearly 1,000 seniors, and pioneered Singapore’s first 24/7 Dementia Go-To Point within a nursing home.

Through his dedication to community welfare and partnerships across organisations, he continues to uplift and support vulnerable members of society.

S. Devendran receiving the PravasiExpress Community Service Excellence Award at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 held in Singapore.

Music Excellence Award - Vijay Prakash

The Music Excellence Award was presented to renowned playback singer Vijay Prakash for his outstanding contribution to Indian music.

A celebrated Pan-Indian voice, Vijay Prakash has performed iconic songs across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema, and has collaborated with legendary composers including A. R. Rahman.

His soulful voice gained global recognition through the song “Jai Ho” from the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Alongside film music, he is also widely admired for his devotional songs and bhajans, which have deeply resonated with audiences worldwide.

Playback singer Vijay Prakash receiving the PravasiExpress Music Excellence Award at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore

Arts Excellence Award - Aravinth Kumarasamy

Aravinth Kumarasamy was honoured with the Arts Excellence Award for his groundbreaking contributions to classical dance.

Since 2005, he has led Apsaras Arts Dance Company, transforming it into a globally respected professional repertory that blends traditional Bharatanatyam with contemporary storytelling and cross-cultural collaboration.

A former banking technology professional turned artistic visionary, he is also a recipient of Singapore’s prestigious Cultural Medallion, the nation’s highest honour in the arts.

Aravinth Kumarasamy receiving the PravasiExpress Arts Excellence Award at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 held in Singapore.

Social Impact Excellence Award - Shaji Philip

Shaji Philip received the Social Impact Excellence Award for transforming a grassroots cricket initiative into the world’s largest migrant workers’ social cricket league.

Today, the league supports over 3,000 players, offering free year-round participation and welfare support for migrant workers.

The initiative earned recognition in the Singapore Book of Records in 2023 and achieved a Guinness World Record in 2024, demonstrating the power of sports to empower and unite communities.

Shaji Philip receiving the PravasiExpress Social Impact Excellence Award from Singapore’s Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore.

Special Award – Excellence in Arts & Culture - Anil Kariseril

Anil Kariseril received the Special Award – Excellence in Arts & Culture for his contributions to Singapore’s visual arts scene.

Serving as a naval trainer with the Republic of Singapore Navy, he has balanced professional service with creative leadership by founding Varnam Art Collective in 2013.

Through more than a decade of curated exhibitions and artistic initiatives, he has supported and promoted several artists, enriching Singapore’s multicultural arts landscape.

Anil Kariseril receiving the PravasiExpress Special Award – Excellence in Arts & Culture from Singapore’s Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore.

Special Award – Excellence in Journalism - Santosh Kumar VK

The Special Award – Excellence in Journalism was conferred on Santosh Kumar VK for his distinguished career in media spanning more than three decades.

Currently serving as Contributing Editor of Tabla, he has previously held leadership roles with The Straits Times and India Today, and has served as Honorary Secretary of the Singapore Press Club.

His editorial excellence, mentorship, and commitment to responsible journalism have left a lasting impact on the media landscape across Singapore and India.

Santosh Kumar VK receiving the PravasiExpress Special Award – Excellence in Journalism from Singapore’s Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore.

Rising Star Award -Lucas Tony Kizhakayil

The Rising Star Award recognised the remarkable achievements of young author Lucas Tony Kizhakayil.

At just 11 years old, the Primary 6 student from Greendale Primary School has already published his book “The Stone Legends: The Time Stone.”

Through creativity, resilience, and a passion for storytelling, Lucas continues to inspire young readers to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

Lucas Tony Kizhakayil receiving the PravasiExpress Rising Star Award from Singapore’s Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash at the PravasiExpress Awards 2026 in Singapore.

A Grand Cultural Celebration

Following the awards ceremony, the audience enjoyed an energetic dance performance choreographed by talented local choreographer Abhijith, showcasing the vibrancy of Indian performing arts in Singapore.

The evening culminated in a spectacular live concert by Vijay Prakash and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, joined by fellow playback singers and musicians, turning the event into a memorable celebration of music, culture, and community unity.

