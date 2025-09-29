PravasiExpress Invites Nominations for Annual Awards 2025
One of the most reputed community recognitions of the diaspora, PravasiExpress proudly announces the call for nominations for the 2025 Annual Awards, returning after a 4-year break.
Introduced in 2013, the PravasiExpress Awards honour outstanding personalities for their contributions to society and their meritorious achievements in their chosen fields. Over the years, the awards have become a prestigious platform to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of the Malayalee diaspora and other community champions.
In keeping with the evolving journey of PravasiExpress, the 2025 edition expands its scope to include achievers from the wider Indian diaspora, reflecting our mission of bridging the Malayalee community with the broader Indian diaspora across regions.
We invite your cooperation in nominating inspiring candidates for this year’s awards.
📅 Nominations close on: October 28, 2025
🏆 Award Ceremony: First week of December 2025, Singapore
👉 Nomination Form: Awards_2025_Form
How to Nominate:
Please complete the nomination form online before October 28, 2025. Each nomination must include:
- The name of the person or group being nominated
- The award category being nominated for
- A written text of not less than 200 words explaining the nominee’s achievements and impact
- Supporting documents or photographs, where available
Eligibility:
Achievements considered must have taken place during the last 10 years and should demonstrate a positive impact on the community, or represent significant contributions to society, culture, or professional excellence
Award Categories for 2025:
- PE Lifetime Achievement Award – Honours an individual whose sustained contributions over their career have had a profound and lasting impact on society, culture, or the community.
- PE Literary & Arts Award – Recognises excellence in literature, poetry, fine arts, or performing arts, celebrating work that enriches cultural and artistic heritage.
- PE Social Excellence Award – Awarded to an individual or group whose volunteerism and commitment have significantly improved lives and strengthened community spirit.
- PE Business Excellence Award – Presented to a business leader or entrepreneur who has demonstrated innovation, foresight, and excellence in creating successful ventures.
- PE Young Entrepreneur Award – Recognises an emerging entrepreneur (under 40) who has built a promising business with vision, resilience, and social responsibility.
- PE Youth Icon Award – Honours a young achiever in sports, arts, or public life whose talent and influence inspire the next generation.
- PE Rising Star Award – Celebrates a promising individual (under 35) who has made outstanding strides in education, research, leadership, or creative industries.
- PE Community Service Award – Recognises extraordinary contributions to community development, welfare, or social causes within the diaspora.
- Special Category (Open Nominations) – For achievements that do not fit into the above categories but deserve recognition.