PravasiExpress Invites Nominations for Annual Awards 2025

One of the most reputed community recognitions of the diaspora, PravasiExpress proudly announces the call for nominations for the 2025 Annual Awards, returning after a 4-year break.

Introduced in 2013, the PravasiExpress Awards honour outstanding personalities for their contributions to society and their meritorious achievements in their chosen fields. Over the years, the awards have become a prestigious platform to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of the Malayalee diaspora and other community champions.

In keeping with the evolving journey of PravasiExpress, the 2025 edition expands its scope to include achievers from the wider Indian diaspora, reflecting our mission of bridging the Malayalee community with the broader Indian diaspora across regions.

We invite your cooperation in nominating inspiring candidates for this year’s awards.

📅 Nominations close on: October 28, 2025

🏆 Award Ceremony: First week of December 2025, Singapore

👉 Nomination Form: Awards_2025_Form

How to Nominate:

Please complete the nomination form online before October 28, 2025. Each nomination must include:

The name of the person or group being nominated

The award category being nominated for

A written text of not less than 200 words explaining the nominee’s achievements and impact

Supporting documents or photographs, where available

Eligibility:

Achievements considered must have taken place during the last 10 years and should demonstrate a positive impact on the community, or represent significant contributions to society, culture, or professional excellence

Award Categories for 2025: