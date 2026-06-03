Rubio Urges China to Help Ensure Safe Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to support international efforts to restore safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Speaking at a congressional hearing, Rubio said the United States has found no evidence that China provided military assistance to Iran during the recent crisis. He noted that while Iran uses some Chinese-made military equipment and maintains close ties with Beijing, Washington has not seen any recent Chinese actions that changed the course of the conflict.

Rubio described China’s approach as cautious and said Beijing appears to be avoiding direct involvement in the crisis. However, he called on China to play a more active role at the United Nations and support efforts to ensure the smooth movement of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.